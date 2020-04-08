Since being warned about the possible danger of the new coronavirus in early January, leaders across the United States have been monitoring the spread of the virus. As more and more cases and deaths were reported in hot spots such as New York City, mayors, county judges and state governors began issuing disaster declarations and shelter-at-home orders for their residents.
When the total number of reported coronavirus cases in Texas reached 22 on March 13, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide disaster declaration. With case numbers in the state climbing past the 9,300 mark and deaths totaling 177, it appears to have been a prescient response. Soon after the statewide declaration — even though cases in Central Texas counties have remained relatively low — local officials began issuing emergency orders in the middle of March to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Bell County
County Judge David Blackburn issued a disaster declaration March 18 forcing all bars, gyms, entertainment venues to close and requiring restaurants to only allow take-out and drive-through orders. The initial order limited gatherings to under 50 people, but “Disaster Declaration Directive 2,” issued March 20, lowered the limit to less than 10 people. On March 23, as a new part of the disaster declaration, Blackburn issued at stay-at-home order when the county’s number of positive cases reached 16.
Residents of Bell County are required to remain in their homes except when performing or obtaining essential services. When outside the home, people are encouraged to maintain a social distance of 6 feet from all other people as much as possible.
The newest version of the disaster declaration extends all guidelines and orders through noon on April 30. As of Wednesday, there were 74 reported cases of coronavirus in Bell County, with two reported deaths.
Coryell County
The commissioner’s court issued a disaster declaration for the county March 13, the same day Gov. Abbott issued the statewide declaration. At the same time, the county announced that Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville had set up a triage area before patients are admitted to the emergency room to assess if people are showing signs of COVID-19.
While the county has enacted a disaster declaration, the county as a whole — with the exception of Gatesville — had not been under any explicit shelter-at-home order. Gatesville Mayor Gary M. Chumley issued a stay-at-home order for the city Tuesday. It lasts until April 14, unless extended by the Gatesville City Council.
On Wednesday Coryell County Judge Roger Miller followed the examples of Bell and Lampasas County and issued a county-wide stay-at-home order for all residents of the county.
“It was never a question of would the virus come to our county, it was only a matter of when it appeared,” Miller said. “Well, it’s here and we need to stop the spread.” The county-wide shelter-at-home order comes two weeks after the first reported coronavirus case appeared in Coryell County.
Coryell County’s disaster declaration was recently extended until midnight on May 4. As of Wednesday, there were 13 reported cases of people with the coronavirus in Coryell County and zero reported deaths.
Lampasas County
Lampasas County issued its disaster declaration on March 23 and extended its guidelines Tuesday through April 30, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer. Lampasas County currently has two reported cases of coronavirus, both residing in the same household.
Residents of Lampasas County are currently under a shelter-at-home order.
Individual Recommendations
While the Center for Disease Control had initially cautioned the public against purchasing and wearing face masks as it created a shortage of necessary equipment for frontline health officials and emergency responders. The CDC recently reversed course and is now encouraging people to wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (such as grocery stores and pharmacies). The CDC has instructions for making homemade face masks online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.
The CDC also has a list of tips for how residents can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus if they are sick. The list is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html.
