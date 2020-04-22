Spring is a normal time for allergies to flare up. But sometimes, there is more behind the suspected seasonal allergy.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 12 children suffers from asthma. The statistics show that more than 25 million Americans have asthma — 7.7% of adults and 8.4 % of children.
Possible reasons for developing childhood asthma are plentiful.
“Risk factors that may increase a child’s likelihood of developing asthma includes a family history of asthma, exposure to tobacco smoke, living in areas with high pollution and frequent respiratory infections,” said Dr. Ashley Chamberland, pediatrician with the AdventHealth Family Medicine Rural Clinic in Copperas Cove. “Children with a personal history or family history of allergies and/or eczema are also at higher risk of asthma.”
Symptoms of seasonal allergies can reach from a runny nose, itchy and watery eyes, and sneezing to chronic ear problems, a sore throat and nighttime cough.
Medical experts also warn about the additional risks asthma patients face during the current novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Asthma and COVID-19 are two different conditions but people with asthma can have more severe symptoms if COVID-19 is contracted,” said Kristina Broshears, registered respiratory therapist at AdventHealth Central Texas. “Many lung disorders require the use of corticosteroids which compromises the immune system of said individuals causing them to be more susceptible to contracting the virus.”
Patients with any lung disease including asthma, emphysema or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease face major complications if infected with COVID-19.
“This is a respiratory virus and those disorders already weaken the lungs immunity and can cause lungs to not have the capability to oxygenate properly,” said Robert Pasley, manager of cardiopulmonary at AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen.
According to Chamberland, symptoms of childhood asthma usually look slightly different.
“Symptoms such as coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath, chest tightness or recurrent cough are linked to asthma,” she said. “Asthma can also cause difficulty sleeping due to coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, bouts of coughing that worsen with a cold (or) flu, (and) delayed recovery after viral infection.”
It is common that some children suffering from asthma seem to cough for several weeks after other cold symptoms are already resolved.
Recurrent viral respiratory infections with wheezing such as respiratory syncytial virus as an infant can also lead to future asthmatic issues.
According to research presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, children with a family history of cancer can also be more likely to develop asthma.
However, it is not always easy for parents to differentiate between allergies and asthma.
“Some children may experience cough-variant asthma,” Chamberland said. “In these children, they may not have wheezing, but they have recurrent dry cough without other symptoms, which can sometimes make it difficult to diagnose.”
The CDC states that 10 Americans die from asthma each day. A total of 3,564 people died from asthma in 2017.
But with the proper treatment, many deaths are avoidable.
A close collaboration with pediatricians and experts is key for patients to be and stay safe.
“Take your child to the doctor if you suspect asthma due to symptoms such as recurrent coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath or if they have repeated episodes of bronchiolitis or pneumonia,” Chamberland said.
If a child has an asthma attack, a quick response is necessary to save lives.
“Call 9-1-1 or take your child to the nearest emergency if your child is showing signs of severe difficulty breathing such as nostril flaring, blue-tinged lips, rapid breathing or retractions,” she said.
Retractions are visible in the area between ribs and neck. Muscles between the ribs pull inward with each inhaled breath. The movement is most often a sign that the person has problems breathing and is a medical emergency.
While childhood asthma is a scary diagnosis for parents, keeping a close look on symptoms can help determine the best possible treatment route.
“Monitoring and tracking your child’s symptoms over time can help you be an advocate for their needs and help your child’s doctor determine if they need a daily controller medication in addition to their rescue inhaler,” Chamberland said.
And there is hope that children simply outgrow their condition later on.
“Asthma can change over time and it is possible that children will outgrow it,” she said. “Take your child in to see the doctor for a regular consult to adjust treatments as needed and keep symptoms under control.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.