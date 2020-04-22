Local police departments said they are only making justified traffic stops during Bell County’s stay-at-home order, despite some posts on Facebook to the contrary.
The Harker Heights Police Department has fielded a few questions on the topic.
“We have received a few messages on social media asking (if) Harker Heights police officers (are) stopping drivers to ask why they are on the road” reads a post on the department’s Facebook page on March 26. “The answer is ‘no’…”
Departmental policies
HHPD spokesman Lawrence Stewart told the Herald on Wednesday that officers only perform stops “when they have lawful and definable reason to do so, and the officer will inform the person (of) the reason for being pulled over.”
The Killeen Police Department will “only conduct traffic stops on individuals who have committed a traffic violation or with reasonable suspicion that a crime has been committed,” said KPD Commander Ronnie Supak on Wednesday.
The Copperas Cove Police Department also said they are not stopping drivers without a good reason.
“Our officers are not solely pulling people to find out where they are going,” said Lt. Kevin Miller, Copperas Cove Police Department public information officer, in an email on Wednesday.
“Our officers only pull people who have committed a traffic violation or if the officer has reasonable suspicion to pull the vehicle over.”
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department uses a similar procedure when determining when to make a traffic stop.
“Sheriff’s deputies are only pulling people over if a deputy observes a traffic violation or another circumstance that would link that person or vehicle to another call for service,” said Maj. T.J. Cruz, Bell County Sheriff’s Department public information officer.
However, law enforcement officers are allowed to ask questions.
“If the sheriff’s department stops a vehicle, they may ask where the person is going, but that is a policing tool and is nothing to do with checking ‘travel orders’ or anything of that nature,” Cruz said.
Supak also indicated that it is typical for officers to ask such questions.
“During the conversation of a traffic stop it is customary that an officer would ask where a person is going or where they came from, but (the officer) would also indicate why they were stopped,” Supak said.
Do you need a note?
Some employers are reportedly giving employees notes that state the person is an essential employee. All four agency representatives said such documents are not needed.
“There are no legal requirements within the state and county directives for individuals to carry letters from their employers regarding whether they are employed with an essential business or performing minimal basic operations for non-essential business,” Stewart said. “Officers will not stop a vehicle on the sole purpose of verification as an essential employee.”
Sheriff’s deputies would not request a note when making a traffic stop, Cruz said.
However, it might still be a good idea.
“It can’t hurt for people to have them,” Miller said.
(2) comments
Has no need to know where your going or where you came from.The officer is required to inform you why you were stopped and has every wright to ask for lic and proof of ins.
NONE OF HIS OR HER IN LINE OF DUTY TO KNOW WHERE YOUR GOING OR WHERE YOU CAME FROM JUST NEEDS TO INFORM YOU WHY HE STOPED YOU AND ASK FOR LIC AND INS.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.