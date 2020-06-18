A mobile testing site for the coronavirus will be in Nolanville from 8 to 5 p.m. on June 25 at the Central Bell Fire and Rescue, 100 N. Main St., in Nolanville.
Residents will be screened for any symptoms of the coronavirus, and testing is done by appointment-only with registration available online at txcovidtest.org or by calling 512-883-2400.
There will also be two mobile testing sites in Killeen on Friday and Saturday.
The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The site on Friday will be at the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev RA Abercrombie Drive. The Saturday site will be at the First Church of God in Christ, 5201 Westcliff Road.
Appointments are necessary and can be made by calling 512-883-2400 or visiting txcovidtest.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.