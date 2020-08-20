Killeen testing 1.JPG

Spc. Leslye Munoz places a coronavirus test in a collection bag prepared by Sgt. Brandon Johnson at the mobile test unit held in Killeen in May. 

 Artie Phillips | Herald

Free coronavirus testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Lampasas Fire Station, 1107 E. 4th St., in Lampasas.

Residents will be screened for any symptoms of the coronavirus, and tests will be conducted by appointment only.

In order to make an appointment, visit https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

