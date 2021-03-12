Killeen-area residents have expressed very different reactions to the recent order from Gov. Greg Abbott that lifted the statewide mask mandate and allowed businesses to open fully.
In response to a Facebook post by the Herald on Friday, residents were able to express their opinions on the changes and say how they have handled the situation.
“I will wear my mask until the CDC says otherwise I am also fully vaccinated,” Facebook user, Diane Harris, said.
In stark contrast, Facebook user John Sparks offered his thoughts.
“I have never worn a mask in any business. Any that asked me to leave were obliged. I found a restaurant in Cove that didn’t bother me about a mask and have eaten there weekly since June,” Sparks said.
Another person said she has been out and about working and said that not much has changed since the executive order went into effect Wednesday.
“People are still wearing masks. I have been working at the vaccination clinics in Waco and many of my patients stated they were still wearing their masks just to be safe,” user Francesca Morris said. “I think there is still a feeling of unease with ditching the masks. At least in the older population I have encountered.”
Another user expressed that she is happy with those businesses that have continued requiring masks.
“I appreciate stores that still require masks; they are keeping their employees as safe as possible,” Julie Rininger said.
Jessica Lucas was leaving the Olive Garden restaurant in Killeen on Friday afternoon after eating lunch and she said that the restaurant was still at least requiring those dining there to wear their masks up until they got to their table.
Lucas said that she thinks it is crazy that restaurants or any businesses are still requiring masks after the mandate has been lifted.
“There is no reason for people to still be wearing masks when it’s been proven they aren’t effective,” Lucas said.
She thinks the decision to wear a mask should be left up to the individual and that if someone wants to wear a mask they can, but if they don’t want to they should not be forced.
