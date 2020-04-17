The Killeen Independent School District has extended its closure through May 28, the originally scheduled final day of school, district Superintendent John Craft said in a letter to parents.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday ordered all schools in the state to cancel classes for the rest of the semester.
The Killeen school district is also moving forward with its plans for a virtual graduation. KISD will provide a free cap and gown to all graduating seniors.
“The risks associated with assembling upwards of 40,000 students, staff, family and friends across five high school commencement ceremonies, pose significant challenges at this time,” Craft said in the letter.
Students who had already purchased a cap and gown from Herff Jones will receive a reimbursement by July 1.
Online learning will continue through the end of May, Craft said.
“Please know this decision was not made lightly, but we feel it will allow students the opportunity to continue their studies, while providing the time necessary for the situation to resolve itself,” Craft said in the letter.
The grab-and-go meal service for students will still continue at designated locations from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. through May 29, with the exception of Memorial Day on May 25. The district will begin its summer feeding program June 1.
CCISD also responds to Abbott
Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns also responded to Abbott’s executive order on Friday.
Through a news release addressed to students’ families, Burns assured the district “will continue to provide exemplary instructional support and health meals for our students on a daily basis.”
Breakfast meals can be picked up from 7:30 to 9 a.m., and lunch can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Weekend meals can be picke up on Friday, something the district calls “Five Pack Friday.”
“The current process of instructional packet pick-up, remote learning through Schoology and packet drop-off will remain in place through May 28,” Burns said.
Campuses will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday evenings for packet pick-up. There are drop off containers at each campus.
Burns also said the district plans for a virtual graduation for the Class of 2020. No further details on the event were given Friday.
The Copperas Cove meal locations are:
- Hettie Halstead Elementary
- Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary
- Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy
The Killeen ISD grab-and-go meal service locations are:
- Cedar Valley Elementary
- Hay Branch Elementary
- Harker Heights Elementary
- Manor Middle
- Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary
- Peebles Elementary
- Pershing Park Elementary
- Rancier Middle
- Reeces Creek Elementary
- Robert M. Shoemaker High School (*Meals will be available at the Concession Stand.)
- West Ward Elementary
- Willow Springs Elementary
- Note: Nolanville Boys & Girls Club: LUNCH ONLY: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
