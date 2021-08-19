A local state of disaster for a public health emergency has been declared for the City of Killeen, effective today.
Mayor Jose Segarra signed the declaration today, which will continue upon approval by the Killeen City Council. The declaration will remain in effect until it is terminated by the mayor.
Segarra's Statment
“Right now we’re just doing an emergency declaration,” Mayor Jose Segarra said. "We're not quarantining people. This is just to make sure that we continue to receive the funding that we've been receiving from the state."
"We're not doing a mask mandate," he added.
The plan
The action activates the city’s emergency management plan and authorizes aid and assistance. It also authorizes the city to take any necessary actions to promote health and suppress the virus, including but not limited to quarantining patients, establishing quarantine stations, as well as testing stations, vaccination stations and emergency hospitals; and insuring compliance for those who do not comply with the city’s rules and directives, according to a news release from the city.
The press release asks residents to text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Each person is also sent information about free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination location. Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.
City leaders want to highlight that the coronavirus is still present and those who are vaccinated are still encouraged to follow guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing.
(1) comment
The killeen tx Mayor declares a state of emergency only to get covid-19 funding.
Think about it, a elected official just used a declaration to defraud the government out of tax payer dollars and he actually puts out a statement to that.
Could you imagine if someone was getting tax payer funded government aid like food stamps did something like this, just to insure they keep getting funding.
This is why cities across the country and elected officials are pushing the covid narrative so hard, it's all about getting free tax payer dollars that the democrats are passing out. While we the tax payers have to pay for it.
This is fraud and why so many just don't believe in thier covid-19 mask and vaccine pushing elected officials.
I guess if a person can change the world in 5 minutes at a city comment section, that is why a city councilwoman wanted to limit citizens comments to 2 minutes, and to take away thier right to criticizing council members. Must be afraid of the truth.
Check it out, last Tuesdays city workshop video under standards, a city councilwoman actually wanted to silence citizens. I don't think she actually read or watched the open meetings act, that states citizens can use that time to criticize a Council person or anything.
Lmao
Just remember God forgives, the devil gets to punish. Because if the devil don't punish gods house would be full of rapist, killers and corrupt politicians.
That is my opinion and I have the right to my opinion, and I also know the law on abuse of power and many others.
