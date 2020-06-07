Editor’s Note: The Herald will be visiting local restaurants to see if they are complying with recommended safety measures from the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Restaurants in Texas have been able to conduct dine-in service at a maximum of 50% of their normal capacity since May 22, and area residents have been taking advantage of the reopenings.
Even so, many residents are still worried about going out in public with the new coronavirus still in the area, and they are wondering what safety measures restaurants are taking to protect their customers.
Gov. Greg Abbott, along with the Texas Department of State Health Services, has been frequently updating their minimum standard health protocols for the reopening of Texas, and the most recent changes to guidelines for restaurants was released Wednesday.
Upon a Sunday afternoon visit to Subway, 3301 E. Rancier Avenue, the Herald observed the following:
- Restaurant customers enforced social distancing on their own, spacing out at least 6 feet from other patrons.
- Restaurant employees were entering the building through a door in the back so as to limit close contact with guests.
- A hand-sanitizer bottle was made available at the check-out counter.
- Seating was available at both booths and tables. While booths were partitioned in such a way as to keep a safe social distance between customers, multiple tables in the dining area were not spread 6 feet apart (or 4 feet with a partition).
- All tables were empty and were frequently wiped down.
- Of the two servers on shift at the time, only one wore a cloth face mask.
- All employees changed gloves in between making each sandwich order.
- Bathrooms were cleaned regularly by staff.
- Single-use condiments were available.
- Curbside pickup was available through the use of an app.
