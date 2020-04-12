Both the Killeen Independent School District and the Copperas Cove Independent School District are continuing the online learning for their students while the schools are closed in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to keep them closed through May 4.
Many teachers are meeting with students through Zoom conferencing and similar meeting platforms.
“We are able to talk and discuss about what they are learning,” said Cedar Valley Elementary first-grade teacher Teresa Mitchell. “It gives them something to look forward to every day during this crazy time.”
Another method teachers with the district are employing includes a high school cosmetology teacher making videos for students to use to continue learning styling techniques.
The district will also be adding to its Continued Learning Center with lessons for elementary school students on KISD-TV, Spectrum channel 17. The content can also be viewed at www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
Beginning Monday, programs are scheduled to air every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for as long as they are needed, according to Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the district. The lessons will begin around 8 or 8:30 a.m. and they will end around lunch each day.
KISD is also mailing out homework packets each week to elementary school students. On Monday, the district sent out 17,707 homework packets to students, according to Maya.
In Copperas Cove, students were issued laptops and tablets starting on March 24 to use with their off-campus instruction through Schoology, according to Wendy Sledd, spokeswoman for the district. Schoology is an online learning platform that allows students to complete work in different subjects from home. Parents can still pick up paper academic packets.
More than 90% of the district’s students are completing their lessons online including choir and band practices, hands-on career and technology education courses, athletics through video performance and more, according to Sledd.
The school districts are handling internet access to their students in different ways. KISD has sent out a list of providers that are giving free or discounted internet access during the coronavirus so the families can use that internet at this time.
CCISD has hotspot locations around the community that they are allowing the students, as well as community members, to use during the coronavirus closure.
One family with Cove ISD is making the best out of a tough situation. Sledd provided the quotes from the family in an email on Monday.
Edna Torres is the mother of Angelica Torres, an eighth-grader at S.C. Lee Junior High School and A.J. Torres, a sixth-grader at the same school.
“As a parent, it took time to adjust,” she said. “But, we worked out the kinks.
“We learned that staying on a schedule seemed to work best. Our day starts from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Then, we have a break and start again from 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. I have a whole new respect for teachers and staff for all they do for our children,” Torres said .
Her son shared his comments.
“Being home is hard. But, I have been taught to be responsible and work hard. I know I need to reach out to my teachers if I need help with my work,” A.J. said. “I really miss being around friends, but I know that we have to take these measures to stay safe.”
Angelica Torres said, “Learning remotely has taught me how to work independently and be more responsible. It’s teaching me a lesson on how to adapt to a different norm. I understand some people are overwhelmed. But, I have learned that all we have to do is reach out and all the teachers at CCISD are there to help, and we can succeed together.”
Grading
KISD has made changes to grading for the remainder of the school year.
“There are different grading policies for elementary and secondary students; however, the board of trustees and Dr. (John) Craft have said from the very beginning that a student’s grade would not be negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 closure,” Maya said. “Instead, we want this to be an opportunity for students to improve their grades. For secondary students (middle and high school) the second semester final grade will be either the grade achieved at the end of the third nine weeks or the average of the third and fourth nine weeks, whichever is higher.
“For dual-credit courses offered through Central Texas College and Temple College, the fall semester average will serve as the final grading period,” Maya said.
CCISD has made the following changes to grading for the rest of the year:
Student work is monitored by the teacher for both paper-based activities and computer-based learning.
For now, emphasis will be placed on providing rich, timely feedback to students, not on assigning grades.
The same criteria will be used in providing feedback whether the student submitted digitally or in hard copy.
Students are not penalized for inability to access resources electronically to complete the assignments.
