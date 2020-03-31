With school closures, event cancellations and unusual work-from-home policies, children might start to ask some tough questions.
At this point, the current situation doesn’t feel like an extended spring break anymore, even for the youngest school-aged kids. And on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered schools in the state to stay closed until May 4.
Parents and guardians should be well informed before they talk about the coronavirus with children, said Crystal Morris, licensed professional counselor, therapist and owner of Butterflies Prospering Wellness Co. in Killeen.
“Check sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to understand the symptoms, scope, risks and safety precautions and prevention of spreading,” she said.
And then take a deep breath. Unusual home-school schedules and quarantine fears can put parents in a tough situation but it is important to stay calm.
“Be aware and ready to answer questions that your child may have about the virus, even if they did not bring it up,” she said. “As a parent you may want to explore what your child knows and give them correct information.”
Take time to answer possible questions, address concerns in an age-appropriate manner and acknowledge the child’s feelings.
“Identify any fears or worries and reassure your child or teen about being safe and self-aware to take the necessary precautions,” Morris said.
The current situation can also be used as an opportunity to teach proper hand hygiene and healthy habits that can help prevent the spread of germs in general.
CDC guidelines include frequent and proper hand washing, which means 20 seconds of contact with soap and water.
Experts also suggest to teach your child how to cough and sneeze into a tissue or their elbow.
Depending on the age of your child, it is helpful to repeat those guidelines.
“(Tell them that) your family will take extra care to stay healthy by washing your hands, keeping your hands off your faces as much as possible, covering coughs and sneezes, not sharing drinks and utensils with others, avoiding others who are sick, and going to the doctor if you get sick,” Morris said.
She also suggested to remind children that medical experts around the world are doing all they can to understand the virus, treat infected people and keep it from spreading.
However, limit their exposure to the news.
“Be mindful of what you and other adults are saying about the coronavirus when children are present,” she said. “This could trigger anxiety. Avoid too much news with graphic information as well.”
While young children often don’t have the words to express their fears, parents can watch for warning signs of anxiety like mood changes or sleep difficulties.
The most important part for adults, however, is to remain positive.
“Our children will react the way we do if we are most likely anxious,” Morris said. “Remain positive and calm and practice good hygiene and take necessary precautions. If your children’s stress and anxiety persist in spite of taking these suggestive steps, contact your primary care physician who may refer you to a mental health specialist.”
Harker Heights resident Breann Hollister talked to her 6-year-old son Jack about the current situation.
“We have been very honest with our older child and explained that there are bad germs going around making people sick,” she said. “We’re answering all his questions, but we’re also trying to make this time as much fun as possible so he isn’t scared.”
While Hollister follows social distancing rules and a strict hygiene regiment with additional hand washing, she uses the additional family time to create meaningful memories.
“We do school work in the mornings and fun stuff for the rest of the day,” she said. “We want the kids to look back and remember this time as fun and happy times with family.”
Megan Bryant from Harker Heights follows a similar approach with her sons, Gavin, 7, and Jonah, 4.
“We have talked about the fact that a lot of people are getting sick and the best way to stay healthy is to stay home,” she said.
While her boys aren’t scared about the current situation, they miss their normal routine and their father, who is deployed.
“They really don’t comprehend what this type of illness is, compared to a cold or something they’ve had before,” she said. “There are so many other questions in their mind: When are we going back to school, when can we have a play date with friends, when will Daddy be home? … It’s more confusing than scary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.