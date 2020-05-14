Coronavirus Graphic logo

These distributors are selling face masks to Killeen-area residents as the state begins to reopen and more people are out and about. Some local businesses are requiring face masks to enter.

Patricia Doty, Killeen, 254-669-8246, Patzbagz2016@gmail.com

Kristi Lovejoy, Lampasas, 512-734-2087

Candie Harvey, 264-290-9390, Candie_harvey@yahoo.com

Anneli Hill, 804-536-9487, hill.anneli6@gmail.com

Top Donuts, 305 N. 1st St., Copperas Cove

Heights Cleaners, 302 Millers Crossing, Suite 16, Harker Heights

EZ Breathee LLC, http://www.ezbreathee.com/, use code EZKDH at checkout for 15% off

If you would like to be added to this list, send an email to news@kdhnews.com

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

