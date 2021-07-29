If you go to Fort Hood, bring a mask.
On Wednesday, new restrictions went in place for U.S. Department of Defense employees and contractors in communities with high COVID-19 transmission. The department is now requiring everyone at these facilities — which includes all Fort Hood buildings — to wear masks in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.
The Defense Department is also requiring those who are not fully vaccinated to socially distance while at any DOD facility.
“The CDC currently defines Bell and Coryell Counties as areas of high community transmission for COVID-19,” Fort Hood said on its Facebook page late Wednesday. “Service Members, Federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors — regardless of vaccination status — will wear a mask while inside all Fort Hood facilities.
The order went into effective immediately.
“Bottom line...whether you are fully vaccinated or not, wear a mask inside all buildings in Fort Hood,” according to the Facebook post.😷😷
Fort Hood officials said soldiers, families, veterans and retirees can get vaccinated from 7:30 a.m. to noon daily at Abrams Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.