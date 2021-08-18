Killeen city officials have announced that a mass testing and vaccine site have returned to the city after weeks of rising COVID cases and community spread throughout the county.
The drive-thru site will be at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, Thursday through Saturday, and Aug. 26-28, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, according to Killeen’s Director of Communications Janell Ford. No appointments are necessary, but residents will need a phone number or email address, according to the city.
The city said they are still actively pushing for the population to get vaccinated against the virus, which is why testing and shots are coupled into the site.
The news was announced during a COVID-19 update during a council workshop Tuesday night at City Hall. The update was given by Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski.
Late into the evening, after lengthy discussion of other items, Kubinski approached the podium in front of the council dias with what he called “not a promising update” regarding the virus situation in the city. Kubinski, as he has in past the several weeks, gave a breakdown of city staff who were out of work due to COVID exposure, infection or quarantine. The numbers were higher than last week’s update, with the Killeen Police and Fire Departments accounting for the most personnel out due to COVID.
As of Tuesday, Kubinski said 31 city employees are in quarantine, 10 have tested positive, nine are awaiting results and 12 have been exposed. Here’s the breakdown of city departments affected:
Killeen Police Department: 10
Killeen Fire Department: 10
Public Works: 8
Human Resources: 1
Finance : 1
IT: 1
Kubinski said a majority of the new positives were mostly unvaccinated individuals. Further, he said hospitalizations in Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell County, are still rising, but the rate has slowed down. Active cases in both Killeen and the rest of Bell County have been increasing, and at this point, have surpassed infection numbers around this same time last year.
PSA
City officials have brainstormed numerous ways to encourage more local residents to get vaccinated. Last week, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra released a pubic service announcement urging residents to do their part and get their shot.
The video also explained how to use a texting service, which will send the user vaccination sites around the area. From their phones, they can make an appointment. The feature also offers options for childcare and a ride to their vaccination appointments. The city said more pubic service announcements will be coming in the following weeks. Another initiaitve that was proposed last week by Councilwoman Melissa Brown was posting announcements concerning COVID vaccinations and other information on water bills to residents, which will also be starting soon.
MASS NON COMPLIANCE IS THE ONLY WAY TO END THIS!!
The 1947 Nuremberg Code is the most important legal document in the history of medical research ethics.
It established 10 foundational principles of ethical clinical research.
The first and foremost principle is unequivocal: “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential”.
It prohibits research to be conducted on human beings without the informed consent of the individual.
We have witnessed the birth of a new secular religion:
Covid is the devil:
Government is god:
"scientists and "experts" are the high priests.
Masks are magical talismans. (for those that are too dumb to know what this is:an object, typically an inscribed ring or stone, that is thought to have magic powers and to bring good luck.)
Vaxxination is baptism.
Challenging the dogma is blasphemy.
Thou shalt 'follow the science' or be punished.
NO SHOT FOR ME !!!
