COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove City Council has voted to extend its COVID-19 disaster declaration for another month, but did so with one member absent and Mayor Bradi Diaz forced to break a tie vote.
The City Council convened a special meeting Friday to discuss extending the disaster declaration. The council had voted on April 30 to extend the declaration through May 15, and it would have expired at midnight Friday without a vote to extend it further.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah led off the meeting by explaining that previous emergency declarations issued by the city had mirrored Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic. However, he noted that actions being taken by the governor to reopen the Texas economy were happening faster than the city could move to change its declaration. That meant that parts of the declaration could actually be more stringent than current statewide restrictions.
Haverlah said the purpose of extending the declaration would be to ensure that the city would remain eligible for all state and federal grants, loans, and reimbursements related to the coronavirus pandemic.
To that end, Haverlah noted that the city is submitting an application for a $40,000 Coronavirus Emergency Funding Declaration next week. He also said the city has been notified that it is eligible for a $1.7 million allocation from the federal government as part of federal coronavirus aid funding. The allocation will be administered through the state, and Haverlah said guidance on the distribution and use of the money is being clarified. Haverlah emphasized that the city has not received any money directly and has not identified any program which the money could be used for.
Councilwoman Dianne Campbell asked if the Cove Cares senior meal program might be considered as a use for the federal funding. She said she would like to see the program re-established, and Haverlah said that there is a possibility the city could apply for money to do so.
As the discussion turned to extending the disaster declaration, Councilman Jack Smith asked if doing so would prevent the Copperas Cove ISD from holding in-person summer classes, saying the school district Board of Trustees had discussed it at their last meeting. Haverlah and Diaz said they had not been approached by the school board about resuming in-person classes. City Attorney Robin Katz advised the council that there were no specific restrictions in the disaster declaration that would prevent the school district from holding classes. However, Katz did say that the city and the school district would still be subject to any executive orders issued by the governor regarding the resumption of in-person classes.
When Diaz called for a vote of the council, Councilwoman Joann Courtland and Councilmen Fred Chavez and Marc Payne voted in favor of the extension. Campbell, Smith, and Councilman Jay Manning voted against. With Councilman Dan Yancey absent from the meeting, the mayor was forced to break the tie. Diaz voted in favor of the extension and the ordinance passed, 4-3. The declaration will now be in force through June 15.
The City Council is scheduled to hold a workshop session to discuss the preparation of the city’s 2021 fiscal budget on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The regular meeting of the council will follow at 6 p.m. That meeting will include a request for additional funding for Utility Administration building construction and improvements and a vote on a resolution related to the city’s intention to issue certificates of obligation to pay for equipment and projects already approved by the council.
Due to cornavirus concerns, the council has been holding meetings via conference call. Residents can listen in by calling 888-475-4499 and use meeting ID: 986 602 9818
