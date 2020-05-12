Roughly 260 medical personnel from the 9th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Brigade, returned to III Corps and Fort Hood Monday after supporting COVID-19 efforts in New York City.
The unit, part of the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, deployed to the New York area March 25.
The medical professionals helped establish medical operations out of the Javits New York Medical Station. Their original mission was to relieve the strain on New York area hospitals and allow those facilities to focus primarily on COVID-19 cases. The mission changed to a COVID-specific medical station to reflect the needs of the city, however, said the unit’s commander, Col. Dave Hamilton, in an April 18 interview with the Herald.
Although they have returned the fight against COVID-19 continues. The Army remains committed to protecting the health of the force and maintaining operational readiness.
