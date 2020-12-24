One of the best parts of the holidays for me as a kid was helping to pick out the family Christmas tree.
My brother, sister and I would pile into the back of the old man’s Chevy sedan and head down to Long Point Road on Houston’s northwest side to the big tree lot on the corner. It was usually at night, and it was cold outside, and lots of smiling people were excitedly moving through the rows of freshly cut Douglas firs, searching for the perfect centerpiece for their celebration.
Believe it or not, back in those days, I remember the trees going for $5, $6, and $7, depending on the size.
My dad was a fanatic about his (our) Christmas tree, so when we got the thing home, us kids had to sit and wait for what seemed like forever for him to get it set up in the little red and green metal stand. Maybe saw a chunk of trunk off the bottom if the tree was a hair too tall, and make sure all the limbs were perfectly symmetrical. Then, after he carefully weaved strings of colored lights around and around, it was time to decorate.
My brother, sister and I fought about everything the whole time we were growing up, but I don’t remember any bickering around the Christmas tree.
Another of our beloved family traditions involved traveling across town for Christmas to see Aunt Nita and Uncle Howard, and Grandma and Paw Paw. If it were this year, however, we might not be making either one of those trips, due to COVID-19.
The infamous virus of 2020 has wreaked a lot of havoc over the past nine months or so; disrupted a lot of things, including traditional holiday celebrations for a lot of people. Nevertheless, most say they look forward to enjoying what is commonly known as the most wonderful time of the year.
One of those is Killeen resident Jennifer Meadows, a teacher’s aide who will be staying home and spending Christmas with her church pastor and mentor, whom she considers her “spiritual parents.” She did have plans to travel to Arkansas for her biannual Christmas visit with her 78-year-old father, but that trip fell victim to COVID-19, as her dad expressed concerns about having too many visitors right now.
“He didn’t come right out and say it, but I can tell he’s concerned,” Meadows said. “So, I’ll be staying here this year.”
A 39-year-old Michigan City, Indiana, native who settled here after being assigned to Fort Hood during her five-year career in the U.S. Army, Meadows says he still plans to cook her usual chicken and dressing this year, and others who are attending the small gathering will be bringing other traditional holiday foods.
Ruben Perez, a 35-year-old intermediate school teacher in Gatesville who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2003-09, says his family does not plan to do anything different for the holidays this year. He and wife, Cassie, will take their two kids, 10 and 13, to see the annual Nature in Lights display at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA), and his parents will come to town for a visit, along with his wife’s grandparents, who also live in Gatesville.
“We’re not really changing any of our plans,” said Perez, a 2003 graduate of Gatesville High School who has lived in the city for 25 years.
“We still do The Elf on the Shelf for my daughter, and the night before Christmas, my wife makes cookies to set out for Santa. We also set oats outside on the sidewalk for the reindeer, and then sometime in the middle of the night (Christmas Eve) we get out there and kick ‘em around a little so it looks like the reindeer have been here.
“Christmas morning, we always open gifts from Santa, and my wife has this homemade hot chocolate recipe from her grandma that she always makes. Normally, it’s just my mother-in-law who comes over Christmas morning to watch the kids open their presents, and then she’ll stay for hot chocolate and leave to go to her other grandkids’ house. My parents are coming over for an early Christmas this year.
“We’re not worried about it. I still wear my mask everywhere, but I don’t stay home out of any kind of fear.
“I think our family is already so tired of COVID that they’re not really staying away. Earlier in the year, they were staying away. I would say around June and July, August … we weren’t visiting with any family because they were worried about it. But at this point, I think they’re over it and they’re trying to just get on with their lives.”
Copperas Cove resident Paul “Hippie” Munsel, a 69-year-old military veteran and custom automobile and motorcycle mechanic, says he will be spending a quiet day at home with his three grandpuppies: Sully, a yellow Labrador retriever; Belle, a dappled dachshund; and Pete, a dapped Chiweenie (chihuahua and dachshund mix).
“I’m probably just going to stick around here at the apartment,” said Munsel, who acquired his unusual nickname years ago due to his long hair and beard. “If it’s a nice day, we’ll go outside and play — maybe go to the park for a little bit.
“I buy frozen turkey dinners — a couple for me, and one each for the pups – and we’ll sit down and have our turkey dinner. Then, we just get lazy.”
Aside from the dogs, Munsel has four children and six grandchildren. None of them live here locally, he said, and they usually all spend Christmas Daywith their mother.
“My kids usually call. They have other things they do,” Munsel said. “The two boys usually spend the day with their mother. They lost their stepdad this past year, and she’s had a couple health issues since then. My daughter is working. She’s a hospital dispatcher.
“I’m kind of like the loner … I was in the military, so I was never home for the holidays. Then, I was in fire, EMS and law enforcement, so I never had those days off to spend with family. I just do like I normally do. Sometimes I get together with some veterans, but for me, it’s just a day to kind of sit back and relax, and be thankful for everything I’ve had over the past year — the last 69 years. Especially with that wreck that I had. I just went past the three-year mark on that.”
Munsel was riding his 1980 Harley Sportster home from work one evening shortly before Thanksgiving 2017 when a car abruptly turned in front of him on Highway 190 between Lampasas and Copperas Cove. They collided and Munsel wound up losing his right leg below the knee after it was crushed between the car and his motorcycle.
“As far as the COVID, I had a bout with that back in April, I believe it was,” Munsel said. “I’m fairly healthy, and I was down — actually sick — for five or six days. I didn’t have a fever, but I had everything else. I came back pretty quick. At the end of seven days, it was like nothing had ever happened.
“I got my flu shot; I’m good on my pneumonia shots. I imagine when the vaccine is available, I’ll go see about that. I don’t know if I need it.
“Today, they’d probably say I need it. Tomorrow, they’re gonna say, ‘No, since you’ve already had it (the virus), you don’t need it.’ And then on Wednesday, they’re going to say, ‘Well, even though you’ve had it, and you’re in good health, you still should have it (the vaccine).’
“So, you know, who knows? Depends on what day of the week. That’s just the way this thing has run along.
“I hope everyone has a great holiday season, and you have a Merry Christmas and a Hippie New Year.”
