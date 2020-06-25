A mobile testing site is available through 5 p.m. today at the Central Bell County Fire and Rescue Station in Nolanville.
The station is located at 100 N. Main St. in Nolanville.
Testing is by appointment only. Visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.
People will only be tested if they show symptoms of the coronavirus. Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion and a loss of taste or smell.
There will also be a mobile testing site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Temple Central Fire Station, 210 N. 3rd St.
On Tuesday, mobile testing was held in Killeen and there were 183 people tested. On Friday at a different site there were 83 people tested and on Saturday there were 89 people tested.
