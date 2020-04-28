Lampasas County will be holding mobile coronavirus screening from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Kempner Fire Station, 315 Pecan St.
Residents will be screened for symptoms like a fever, cough, headaches, sore throat and other coronavirus related symptoms, according to an email from Gary Young, the deputy fire chief in Copperas Cove.
If any residents show symptoms they must register for a test by visiting www.txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.
