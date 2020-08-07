HARKER HEIGHTS — Mobile testing for the coronavirus continued in Harker Heights on Friday in a drive-thru fashion at the First Baptist Church, 100 E. Ruby Road.
Residents were able to drive up, getting tested for the coronavirus and drive off in a matter of minutes.
The event was advertised and organized by the city of Harker Heights and tests were administered with the help of state health agencies.
About 100 people were tested at the same location Thursday, city officials said. Questions to city officials for the number of tests administered Friday were not immediately returned.
