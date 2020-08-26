Area residents experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus can get tested in Killeen on Thursday, city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said in a news release Tuesday.
The free testing will be conducted from noon to 8 p.m. at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. Access will be from Elms Road.
Appointments must be made in advance by going to https://texas.curativeinc.com.
All individuals must wear a mask, including patients and passengers, the release said.
Symptoms of the virus include fever and/or chills, cough, fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion and loss of taste and/or smell.
“Mobile testing is a program of the State of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services,” the release said. “The City of Killeen is providing local support to this effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.