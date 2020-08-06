HARKER HEIGHTS — A free coronavirus testing site drew more than 100 people on Thursday and will also be open Friday.
In partnership with state health officials, the city of Harker Heights has set up at the First Baptist Church, 100 E. Ruby Road, in Harker Heights for mobile testing of the coronavirus.
On Thursday, residents could walk up to the site to get tested, and Friday residents can drive through and get tested from their cars, according to Jerry Bark, the assistant city manager of Harker Heights.
“The COVID Mobile Testing site is provided by the State of Texas and is facilitated by a third party. The City is responsible for assisting with logistics (securing a facility, providing tables/chairs, tent or some type of covering, etc.) and for providing traffic control devices,” Bark said in an email Thursday afternoon.
Bark said there were 110 total tests administered on Thursday.
On Friday, the mobile drive-thru testing will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the church.
Residents can register at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
Bark said residents who want to get tested but do not have computer access can show up at the site and register in-person.
Bell County has conducted 37,001 total tests for the coronavirus as of Thursday at 5 p.m. There have been 3,944,480 total viral tests done statewide.
An Associated Press analysis found that the number of nationwide tests per day slid 3.6% over the past two weeks to 750,000, with the count falling in 22 states. That includes places like Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri and Iowa where the percentage of positive tests is high and continuing to climb, an indicator that the virus is still spreading uncontrolled.
