More than 1,200 people were tested for COVID at the old Nolan Middle School in central Killeen on Monday and Tuesday, and potentially thousands more will have the opportunity to get a test or the vaccine there in the days to come, officials announced on Wednesday.
Killeen city officials are again partnering with Killeen Independent School District and Texas Military Department to provide free rapid COVID-19 testing and vaccines over the next two weeks at two sites, city officials announced Wednesday.
Testing and vaccines will be available today and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days, inside the former Nolan Middle School at 505 E Jasper Road.
Testing and vaccines will also be available next week Monday through Friday at the former Nolan Middle School and Monday through Thursday at the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 S. WS Young Drive. Both locations will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The following will be available each site:
- Rapid Test
- Pfizer Adult (12 years and older) Vaccine to include booster (16 years and up for booster)
- Pfizer Pediatric (5–11-year-olds) Vaccine not including booster
In Killeen on Monday and Tuesday, the former Nolan Middle School was used a COVID testing site, with hundreds of people lining up on both days for a free COVID test.
“On Monday 263 people were tested and on Tuesday 990 people were tested” in the old school building, according to KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya.
The site was put together by Killeen city and school district officials.
“It is important to remind the public that if you have not been exposed to anyone with COVID-19 and are not symptomatic that it is not recommended to be tested. If you are exposed and not symptomatic the CDC recommends getting tested 5 to 7 days after the exposure,” Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said in a statement to the Herald on Tuesday.
Nolanville
The city of Nolanville is offering testing and vaccination services every Monday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the central fire station located at 84 North Main St.
Pretty sure healthy people spending hours in line to get a virus test is mass formation psychosis in action.
Had to look up that term. Now I understand...
