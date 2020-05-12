Some local health care providers including physicians, dental offices and optometrists are starting to resume appointments and see more patients for in-person visits.
Under phase one of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas, which began May 1, all medical professionals can now take non-emergency patients.
Community based medical homes that run under the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center like the Killeen Medical Home and Harker Heights Medical Home informed their patients with an updated statement via email that more in-person appointments are now possible.
“Currently we are still trying to do most appointments by video or phone call, but we are starting to open for some more routine appointments,” the statement said. “We are now scheduling in person visits for well child exams, pap smears, mammograms, colonoscopies, and immunizations.”
For all other reasons, providers decide on a case-to-case basis and in cooperation with the patient whether the appointment should be virtual or in person.
Patients have to wear a face mask for their clinic visit. While it is recommended to bring your own mask, the clinic provides one for visitors who don’t have a personal face mask.
Similar to physician offices, local dentists are also starting to re-schedule canceled appointments and schedule new sessions with non-emergency patients. However, updated safety protocols are in place.
Under the new emergency rules from the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners, dentists have to wear a N95 or KN95 mask, full gown, face shield and head cover.
The House of Smiles in Killeen informed patients about new infection control procedures and added safety measures at their facility via email.
“Our community has been through a lot over the last few months, and all of us are looking forward to resuming our normal habits and routines,” the statement said. “While many things have changed, one thing has remained the same: our commitment to your safety.”
In order to offer patients the highest safety standards, the dental office follows infection control recommendations made by the American Dental Association, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
“We follow the activities of these agencies so that we are up-to-date on any new rulings or guidance that may be issued,” the statement said.
If you do head to a dentist or doctor, you might notice a new process to guarantee your safety with additional screenings ahead of the appointment and once you arrive at the clinic. Front desk staff or a nurse may also take your temperature.
Magazines and children’s toys are being removed from waiting areas since they are difficult to clean and disinfect.
Some offices may ask patients to skip the waiting area and wait in the car instead, and to come alone to the appointment unless the patient needs a caregiver.
Patients should also keep in mind that, although doctors can resume scheduling appointments, less spots are available in order to follow social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.