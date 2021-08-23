illeen City officials said Monday more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests and over 200 vaccines were administered during the first weekend of the city’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing and vaccination site.
The city said Monday in a news release that approximately 1,059 COVID-19 tests and 234 vaccines were administered during the first weekend of operation. Of the more than 1,000 tests given, 173 were positive, according to the news release. The test site is being run by Killeen Emergency Services in conjunction with the Texas Division of Emergency Services and the Texas Military Department.
The next round of tests and vaccines at the site will be given this week, Thursday through Saturday, at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 South W.S. Young Drive, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. No appointments are needed, although a phone number and/or an email is required. Participants can choose to take the COVID-19 test or a receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the release said Monday.
On Aug. 5, the Bell County Public Health District raised its COVID-19 threat level to the highest tier-— Level 1— which is severe, uncontrolled community transmission.
Bell County re-issued its disaster declaration on Aug. 13 after it had terminated the declaration on June 1 of this year.
“Residents are asked to text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Each person is also sent information about free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination location. Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information,” the release stated, as a reminder to residents.
