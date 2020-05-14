COPPERAS COVE — National Guard soldiers tested more area residents Thursday for the coronavirus in Copperas Cove.
At Thursday’s drive-thru coronavirus testing at Copperas Cove Fire Station #2, Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young said 117 people received a test.
It will take approximately three to five days to know the results, Young said.
During the testing, people drive through the bay of the fire station, and strict social distancing measures are adhered to.
Patients keep their windows closed and hold their photo ID to the window. The soldiers ask the patient to roll their window down a little to verify personal information. They also give the patient a mask and a tissue to blow their nose before administering the test.
“We have as little contact with the patient as possible,” 1st Lt. Stephanie Jasper said. “That’s not just for their safety, it’s also for ours.”
The test is a swab that is inserted through the nostril to obtain a tissue sample from the back of the throat, Jasper said.
“We tell people, ‘It will be uncomfortable, but it’s not meant to be painful,’ “ she said.
All tests go to either the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas or the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston to be analyzed.
The National Guard soldiers are part of a task force called Foxtrot 5 that goes around to various places to do drive-thru testing. They were activated April 17 and are on orders into the third week of June.
In a similar testing event on May 4 in Copperas Cove and Gatesville, four positive results came back.
