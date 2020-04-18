With increasing numbers of unemployed residents across Bell County, employees are faced with tough decisions.
On April 4, for example, 2,853 claims for unemployment benefits were filed in Bell County, according to Charley Ayres, director Workforce Solution of Central Texas. which has an office in Killeen. It’s a huge increase over the 164 claims on the same day last year,
The changes in unemployment numbers are directly related to the COVID-19 crisis, Ayers said.
More than 1 million Texans have applied for unemployment insurance since mid-March, including 273,567 just last week, and countless more people are still struggling to file claims as they wait to feel the impact after the Texas Workforce Commission expanded its staff, added call centers and increased its number of servers, according to the Texas Tribune. State officials have not yet released detailed reports on recent Killeen or Bell County unemployment numbers.
Employees who are temporarily out of work through no fault of their own may qualify to collect unemployment benefits, Ayers said.
But some workers hold out on applying for unemployment benefits to see if their employers will be able to meet payroll through Small Business Disaster Relief loans authorized by the CARES act.
Two weeks ago, the owner of Little Italy, a Killeen restaurant, applied through Extraco Bank for a disaster relief loan to make payroll, but said he is still waiting.
“Two weeks ago, I got an email confirming they got my application and telling me to wait,” Visar Hoxha said. “But still no money.”
Employees are faced with deciding whether to hold out for relief funds so they can pay bills, or whether to apply for unemployment benefits. Hoxha said he is worried about losing loyal employees.
Meanwhile, he grows more impatient and worried about losing employees as he hears of disaster relief funds being distributed to other businesses in the community.
“Businesses that have been here only three months have gotten checks already, meanwhile we’ve been servicing the community 21 years and we’re still waiting,” Hoxha said. “Hopefully this week? I have no idea anymore.”
Because they are commissioned as independent contractors rather than full time employees, hair stylists like Stacey Tarabey, who previously managed W Salon in the Killeen Mall, are being denied unemployment claims.
Tarabey said she noticed business slow down late in February, before the stay-at-home orders took affect.
“The mall became very slow and our overall income dropped by at least 60%,” Tarabey said. “The mall finally closed us down around March 20.”
Customers were encouraged through a public post on the salon’s Facebook page on March 24 to purchase gift cards to use when the salon is able to open again.
The stylists continue to reschedule customers as the shelter-at-home order is extended, but meanwhile, they have bills to pay.
“We have no young children, so we don’t qualify for any other help,” Tarabey said. “I have received a shut off notice for power and internet, so we may just be camping soon in our own house.”
After several attempts to navigate the automated telephone system, Tarabey said she feels caught between the designations of a business and an employee — resulting in an inability to receive relief.
The $350 billion stimulus package titled Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the CARES Act), is supposed to cover paycheck protection loans for both independent contractors and small businesses.
Still, Tarabey has not any luck yet.
“We pay our own taxes and get a 1099,” Tarabey said. “I am unable to get a loan because I’m not considered a business owner or sole proprietor since I do not pay rent.”
Tarabey said this crisis is causing her to question her career path after 34 years.
While they do not process unemployment applications, Workforce Solutions connects job seekers with employers and provides support of individuals transitioning career paths, Ayres said.
“Even with physical locations closed, our staff is still servicing job-seekers and employers remotely,” Ayres said. “Many companies are hiring because of the impact the situation has had on essential services like health care, grocery and distribution.”
Ayres said jobs are posted daily on Jobs Now, a website dedicated to publicizing available jobs in the region, with links to connect potential employees directly to hiring employers.
“If individuals have had their job impacted, they can see what is available today,” Ayres said. “We are here to serve the job seekers and employers of Central Texas. Our doors may be locked, but we are still working to meet their needs.”
The Texas Workforce Commission processes unemployment claims. To apply for a claim, go to the commission’s website at twc.texas.gov.
