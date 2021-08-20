During the first day of a two-time, three-day coronavirus testing and vaccination clinic in Killeen, 317 people were tested, and 60 people were vaccinated, according to city spokeswoman Janell Ford.
Of the tests administered, 54 came back positive for coronavirus.
Killeen Emergency Services partnered with the Texas Division of Emergency Services and the Texas Military Department to open the dual testing and Pfizer vaccine drive-thru clinic, at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
The drive-thru clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Saturday as well as 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 26, 27 and 28.
“No appointments are needed, although a phone number and/or an email is required,” Ford said in a news release.
(1) comment
