COPPERAS COVE — There was a steady flow of cars going through Copperas Cove High School’s parking lot near the cafeteria Saturday as more than 500 area residents received their first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator, Gary Young, said the city received a total of 564 registrants in the vaccine event.
Of those who received the vaccine Saturday was 55-year-old Copperas Cove ISD employee Barb Bednar.
“I checked my email 10 minutes before appointments opened up,” Bednar said. In her email she saw the notice about the drive-thru vaccination clinic.
Appointment registration opened on Tuesday, and all slots had been filled within an hour.
“Emotionally, I’m glad, because I want to go visit my family,” Bednar said. “I have parents that are very elderly.”
Bednar’s parents live in Montana, and her mother is battling cancer.
The vaccines came from Coryell Health, the county’s only hospital in Gatesville.
Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah said he is grateful that the city was fortunate to be able to have a vaccination event.
“It’s been really difficult for a lot of people to obtain the vaccine, just because the supply is not as prevalent as many locations,” he said. “And, so, coming together with numerous partners is amazing."
Elected city officials, city staff members, Copperas Cove ISD employees, police officers, firefighters and certified medical professionals volunteered to make the event possible.
After receiving the vaccine, the recipients had to wait 15 minutes prior to leaving the parking lot.
“Some people have a reaction to the vaccine,” Young said. “So, the 15 minutes gives us an opportunity to make sure they’re safe to drive.”
An ambulance and paramedics were on standby in case anyone needed to be treated immediately.
Joe Burns, the superintendent for Copperas Cove ISD, said the district has offered officials to use the high school parking lot for future vaccine events, if needed.
As of right now, the only other event is the second dose, reserved only for those who received the vaccine during Saturday’s event, which will be on Feb. 27.
“We’ve already communicated to the city — to Mayor (Bradi) Diaz and City Manager Haverlah — that if they need our facility and Coryell Health can get the vaccine, we’ll open it any day they want it opened for that,” Burns said. “We think it’s that important for our community.”
Vaccinations were open for people who fall into Category 1A and 1B.
1A includes front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities plus people over 65 or with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19, according to the state health department.
The 1B criteria refers to People 65 years of age and older or people 16 years old and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the state health department.
Some of those illnesses include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other ailments.
Other criteria may be viewed online at the Texas Department of State Health Services website:
https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine/
Appointments can be made through the Coryell Health hospital website at www.coryellhealth.org/vaccine. If appointments are unavailable, a link will appear for people to be able to get on a wait list.
