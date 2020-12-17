Most coronavirus money Killeen has received is going to firefighter, police salaries

Of the more than $12 million the city of Killeen has received in coronavirus funding, more than $8.7 million of it has been designated for city firefighter and police salaries, and little, if any, of the funding has gone to struggling businesses.
According to a financial breakdown dated July 31, a number of COVID-19 grant programs from a variety of state and federal sources, totaling $12,175,383 have either been spent or earmarked for the city of Killeen. Of that amount, $8,740,022 has been designated specifically for police and firefighter related efforts, such as salaries, overtime pay and traffic signal message boards.
“The CRF (coronavirus relief funds) program and the Bureau of Justice funding allowed for specific uses,” City of Killeen Spokesperson Hilary Shine said by email on Thursday. “The US Treasury provided the following guidance related to the use of CRF monies: ‘The Fund is designed to provide ready funding to address unforeseen financial needs and risks created by the COVID-19 public health emergency. For this reason, and as a matter of administrative convenience in light of the emergency nature of this program, a State, territorial, local, or Tribal government may presume that payroll costs for public health and public safety employees are payments for services substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency.’”
When asked, city officials did not specifically explain why city firefighters and police need another $8.7 million in salary expenses. Their salaries for 2020 and 2021 have already been budgeted for in city budgets approved last year and this year.
When asked if the city has helped or has any plans to help local businesses hit hard by the pandemic, Shine said the topic has been discussed.
On Oct. 27, the council approved using a portion of the next round of coronavirus relief funding for business assistance, specifically a portion of a total of $726,841, via the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“That funding has not yet been released,” Shine said by email on Monday. “We are still waiting for the federal government to release those funds to us. They have not indicated when that will happen. Once we have the funds, we will begin the application process.”
According to a city staff report, city staff proposed to utilize coronavirus block grant funding to assist low and moderate income households who are impacted by COVID-19 with necessary housing assistance (rent and mortgages), and program administration allowed under the grant. As Shine mentioned, a the city plans to use a portion of that funds for business assistance.
Other coronavirus relief money Killeen has received has been designated to salaries at the Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport ($1.9 million), emergency protective measures and other expenses.
Money from the top
According to the Texas Tribune, in March the U.S. Treasury Department assigned $11.24 billion in COVID-19 relief to local and state governments in Texas. Almost a third of that went directly to cities and counties with more than 500,000 people, which have used this funding in a variety of areas.
About $1.85 billion has been distributed to smaller jurisdictions, with the remaining $8 billion in the process of being distributed through health, education and emergency agencies. Gov. Greg Abbott’s office has said it will use the money by the Dec. 30 deadline which has been set, but has not provided any details on how.
“The City of Killeen will apply for all funds available and appropriate,” Shine said. “This is CRF funding. CRF funding was allocated in specific amounts to certain cities and counties based on a calculation of $55 per capita population. Killeen’s allotment was $8,335,085. We have applied for the entirety of that amount; therefore, Killeen is not eligible for the $2 billion remaining dollars. Should the federal or state government make any of that money available, Killeen will consider applying for any we may be eligible to receive.”
Other cities
Other cities have found ways to use the coronarvirus money to help local businesses.
In November, city officials in Belton hand delivered checks of $4,137.93 to 58 businesses throughout the county seat, as part of the city’s small business aid program. In September, the Bell County Commissioners Court voted to approve $800,000 in grant funding, to be distributed among 57 businesses in the county. In Killeen, 18 such businesses received assistance from this county program.
The goal of the grants were to help locally owned small businesses who were deemed non-essential during the first state shutdown and were forced to close their doors or reduce their operations.
Jim Reed, executive director of the Central Texas Council of Governments, said he thought that the program made it easy for small businesses to get assistance.
“You set a goal pretty early on when you approached us and said that we wanted this money decided by October 1, and you are on track to do that,” Reed said to the commissioners. “This is probably the fastest and the simplest grant program to small businesses that I have ever seen.”
In October, Harker Heights city officials approved a Coronavirus Small Business Relief Grant that was designed to allow for disbursement of more than $89,000 to local businesses impacted by COVID-19. This allowed for up to $3,000 per business that applied for it.
Phase 2 of the Small Business Grant program was approved the following month. This provided $250,000 in grant monies for distribution, but city staff recommended two changes: a maximum grant amount per applicant of $5,000 instead of $3,000, and nonprofit organizations that are 501 C-3 would now be eligible, provided they only utilize the grant funds for personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies.
Applications for utility assistance are available online at www.KilleenTexas.gov/COVID19Water2/. Paper forms are available in person at the Utility Collections office located at 210 W. Avenue C. Applications must be complete and submitted with a copy of a valid government-issued identification card (driver’s license or ID card) to be considered for approval.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
