As Gov. Greg Abbott’s order lifting the statewide mask mandate and capacity restrictions goes into effect Wednesday, Killeen-area businesses, schools and government entities will be deciding whether they will continue to require masks or fully open and not require customers or residents to wear them going forward.
Some restaurants will be continuing to require masks and some will not as every business can decide on their own what to require of their customers.
Hensan Timo, the owner of C&H Hawaiian Grill in Killeen, said that he is planning to continue to limit the number of people who can come into his restaurant to eat. Masks will be preferred inside, he said.
“I’m concerned because I think it’s a little too early, too soon for that,” Timo said.
Andrew Loya, the manager at MasFajitas in Killeen, said some things will change with the newly lifted restrictions.
“We’re gonna be opening up to 100% but we will be keeping the Plexiglas up between tables. We have not fully decided on whether we will require masks,” Loya said.
The IHOP in Harker Heights will be opening to 100% capacity and will no longer require guests to wear masks in the restaurant, according to the assistant general manager for the restaurant, Christina Morin.
When it comes to big retail stores, most of them will be continuing to require masks.
H-E-B stores will leave their signs requiring mask use at the store in place for the time being, according to the H-E-B newsroom website.
An article from USA Today also showed that Kroger, Macy’s Starbucks and Target will all be continuing their mask policies as well.
Lastly, Walmart will also continue requiring masks as they have not changed their policy, according to the retailer’s website.
Schools within Killeen ISD and Copperas Cove ISD will be continuing to require masks be worn on campus and in campus buildings.
The city of Killeen released a statement Tuesday saying masks will will be required in city government buildings.
“The city of Killeen will continue to require the wearing of face masks by all city employees and all visitors to city facilities,” the statement said. “The Governor’s order also removes mandated occupancy restrictions; however, the City of Killeen will continue to limit occupancy at facilities based on the building configuration and the service provided.”
The city of Copperas Cove also announced Monday that they will continue requiring face masks.
“The City of Copperas Cove will continue to require the wearing of face coverings for individuals 10+ years of age while inside City facilities, when six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained,” a news release from the city, said.
