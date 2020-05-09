COPPERAS COVE — Cinergy Cinemas in Copperas Cove is one of the first movie theaters in the area to open its doors following the lifting of state-mandated coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings.
The theater is open seven days a week but the hours are temporarily 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
A few local residents went to theater Saturday afternoon to enjoy a movie.
Cory Parten, a Cove resident and self-proclaimed movie buff, was at the theater to see the “The Hunt.”
“I always like coming here. I think this is one of the best theaters in the area,” Parten said. “It’s nice that it’s open, I don’t think everything should have closed down, but clearly I don’t have a choice in that matter, so it’s nice that it’s open and all the other things are opening and maybe things can go back to normal.”
The theater is currently showing eight movies, including “Valley Girl” and “Trolls: World Tour.”
As the theater opened around 3 p.m. Saturday, an employee wearing a mask and gloves opened the door to greet a few guests and after the guests entered, the door was disinfected.
The Cinemark theater complex in Harker Heights and Regal Cinemas in Killeen were both still temporarily closed as of Saturday.
A few protocols that the Texas state department of health recommends for movies include:
Using remote ticketing options to manage capacity limitations
Maintain proper spacing in the theater
Leave every other row of seats empty
Other suggestions can be found here, https://bit.ly/3duQRcR.
