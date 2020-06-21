Retail sales both locally and nationwide have seen a huge increase from the month of May over the month of April, nearly double the increase economists expected to see as the nation attempts to recover from the global coronavirus pandemic.
According to information released by the U.S. Census Bureau, American shoppers set a record high for month-to-month purchases of retail goods in May, with spending increasing by 17.7% percent from April. This comes after sharp drops of retail purchases in both March (8.3%) and April (14.7%).
Even with unexpectedly high sales numbers in May, the economy is still lagging behind last year’s numbers, with purchases down 6.1% compared to this time last year.
Killeen Chamber of Commerce President John Crutchfield said one of the reasons for a spike in sales could be surplus inventory at many retailers.
“The period in which stores were closed (mid-March through mid-May) is the period, for many retailers, during which inventory moves from winter discounted merchandise to spring and summer merchandise,” Crutchfield said. “This transition is compounded by the fact that nothing could be sold. So, many stores have winter merchandise that they cannot move and spring and summer merchandise coming in. Their inventory expands greatly. ... That excess inventory, which retailers cannot afford to keep on hand, floods the market.”
Crutchfield said shoppers likely were purchasing winter inventory at discounted prices while continuing to do their normal spring and summer shopping, which ultimately could have resulted in a surge in sales.
In addition, the Internal Revenue Service sent out stimulus checks to individuals and companies amounting to more than $3 trillion, checks which arrive for many between the end of April and beginning of May, allowing for more purchases to be made.
“Aggregate demand may not be greater than it would have been had the business cycle been normal,” Crutchfield said. “But, the business cycle was interrupted by the closure which had the effect of concentrating or compressing supply and demand when stores reopened.”
According to a report by the Associated Press, Americans’ retail purchases will still need to surge by an additional 9% in the month of June to return to their level before the pandemic.
