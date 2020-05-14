There is still time to call or go online to be screened and receive an appointment time to be tested for the coronavirus in Copperas Cove.
Testing is being conducted by National Guard soldiers from various units.
Area residents can reserve a testing time by going online to www.txcovidtest.org or by calling 512-883-2400.
As of 1:45 p.m., the Guardsmen had already tested 81 patients, and had enough test kits to test up to at least 140 more.
Testing is being done at Copperas Cove Fire Station #2, 2401 Farm-to-Market 1113 until 5 p.m. today.
After receiving an appointment time, residents will drive through the bay at the fire station to receive the test.
Strict social distancing measures are in place, 1st Lt. Stephanie Jasper said.
Patients will keep their windows closed and hold their photo ID to the window. The soldiers will ask the patient to roll their window down a little to verify personal information. They will also give the patient a mask and a tissue to blow their nose before administering the test.
"We have as little contact with the patient as possible," Jasper said. "That's not just for their safety, it's also for ours."
The test is a swab that is inserted through the nostril to obtain a tissue sample from the back of the throat, Jasper said.
"We tell people, 'It will be uncomfortable, but it's not meant to be painful,' " she said.
All tests go to either the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas or the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston to be analyzed.
Residents who are tested should receive a result within three to five days, Jasper said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.