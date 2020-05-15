A mobile testing site for the coronavirus will be set up in Killeen Monday, according to city spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
The testing site will be at the intersection of North Fourth Street and Church Avenue in downtown Killeen. Tests are free, but residents must make an appointment.
Residents must call 512-883-2400 or go online at https://txcovidtest.org to be screened and to reserve an appointment time. Screenings begin at 8 a.m. Sunday.
The screenings are for people who exhibit symptoms such as fever and/or chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion or loss of taste and/or smell.
Similar testing sites have been set up recently all over Central Texas, including Copperas Cove, Troy and Rogers.
