A steady stream of cars pulled into Copperas Cove Fire Station No. 2 Monday as area residents hoped to get tested for the new coronavirus.
Members of the Texas Army National Guard one-day of testing for COVID-19 at the station Monday for all residents who scheduled an appointment.
"We have gotten through 40 tests so far today," Lt. Stephanie Jasper said around 11:30 a.m. Monday, "and we are probably going to be able to get through (a total of) about 80 appointments by the end of the day."
The testing is being done following strict social distancing guidelines: Patients receiving a test are required to stay inside their vehicles, and communication is done through closed windows.
"Patients will first drive up to the welcoming station, where we will make sure they have an appointment and we will verify their identity," Jasper said. "All of this is done with the door closed and the window rolled up. The patient will hold up their ID card to the window for the soldier to verify."
Once the medics who administer the test are ready for the next patient, the vehicle would then pull forward into the station's garage. A medic would ask the driver to roll their window down about 2 inches so they could pass them a face mask if they did not have one. At that point, a medic in full personal protective equipment - a clean suit, multi-layered gloves and a face shield - would ask the driver to open the door so a test could be administered.
"There is very little interaction between the patient and soldiers," Maj. Kott Harrington said. "The only soldier to really interact with the patient is the medic performing the swab, which is why he is in full safety gear. If any part of his gear comes into contact with the patient or the patient's vehicle, he removes and replaces that piece of gear."
For example, Spc. Phillip Maghoney, the medic actually performing the tests, was wearing multiple layers of gloves for quick removal, as well as removable sleeves on his suit. If parts of his body brushed against the vehicle, he could quickly remove and replace those items.
The actual turn around on the testing was relatively quick, taking at most 10 minutes from a patient pulling into the parking lot until they were pulling out of the station. Jasper said results are typically available within three to five days after the test is performed, during which time patients are urged to shelter at home while they await their results.
"Our team has performed six mobile testing clinics so far, and we typically conduct 40-50 tests a day, so we have probably done between 300 and 400 tests so far," Harrington said. "There are 50 teams like ours across the state, so there are a lot of tests being done."
