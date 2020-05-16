Some of the highlights from the past week include the extension of a disaster declaration in Copperas Cove, loosening of restrictions on Fort Hood and more drive-thru coronavirus testing sites available.
National News
Nationwide, job numbers dropped in March. The number of available jobs dropped 12%, and the number of hires declined 13%.
Layoffs in March hit a record high 11.4 million nationwide.
Retail sales dropped 16.4% in April.
Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist, said he believes retail numbers should slightly rebound as states begin reopening businesses.
Source: The Associated Press
Local News
Gold’s Gym in Killeen announced Thursday that it will reopen May 18, the first day that gyms are able to reopen.
Gyms can reopen May 18 with limitations including 25% capacity, along with non-essential manufacturing businesses.
Department stores Dillard’s and Burlington reopened at the Killeen Mall.
Fort Hood Deputy Commander Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt issued new general orders loosening some restrictions. The hours for the curfew changed and soldiers are now able to receive visitors and go to the gym.
Copperas Cove Bradi Diaz voted to extend the city’s disaster declaration on Friday after the City Council deadlocked in a 3-3 vote.
The National Guard operated a drive-thru test site at Copperas Cove Fire Station #2 Thursday. Another drive-thru testing site will be set up in Killeen on Monday.
The Salvation Army Family Store in Killeen had a closeout sale Friday as the store will be closing soon. Officials said the coronavirus caused lower profits which primarily drove the decision.
The Army conducted a flyover of medical buildings in Central Texas Friday to honor front-line workers.
Source: FME News Service
