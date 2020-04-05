Some of the highlights from the past week include extension of disaster declarations and an extension of school closures statewide.
Stimulus Bill
U.S. House Ways and Means Committee says payments to around 60 million Americans should begin the week of April 13.
Payments will be direct deposit based on information from 2018 and 2019 tax returns.
Paper checks will be mailed out May 4, some 5 million per week.
Some Americans may not get their check until the week of Aug. 17.
The payments are authorized in the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill signed by President Donald Trump on March 27.
Those who earn $75,000 or less of adjusted gross income and have a Social Security Number will receive $1,200.
Couples who meet the criteria will get $2,400 if the adjusted gross income is less than $150,000.
Those making more than $99,000 individually, or $198,000 jointly, are not eligible.
Parents will get $500 for each child.
Social Security recipients who did not file 2018 or 2019 returns, can fill out forms SSA-1099 and RRB-1099 to get their $1,200.
Source: The Associated Press
Disaster Declarations / Stay-at-Home orders
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide executive order on March 31.
The order requires state residents to minimize non-essential gatherings and contact.
The executive order is in effect through April 30.
All schools were ordered to stay closed through May 4.
Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer issued a stay-at-home order for the county on April 1. The current Lampasas County order is effective through 11:59 p.m. April 7. Hoyer said he issued the order to heighten the county’s precautions due to the cases in nearby Bell, Coryell, Burnet and Llano counties. Hoyer reported the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in the county on April 2. The patient is a woman in her 40s. As of Saturday, the county had not reported any other cases.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn extended the county’s stay-at-home order on April 3. The new order is in effect through April 30.
On Saturday, Bell County announced it had 58 cases, an increase of seven from the previous day. Of the new cases, three of the patients reside in Killeen, and two of them reside in Harker Heights.
The Coryell County Commissioners Court voted April 3 to extend the county’s current declaration of local disaster through May 4. Stay-at-home orders for the county have not been issued, however. Coryell County Judge Roger Miller has contacted Copperas Cove ISD and Gatesville ISD about whether to reopen this year.
On April 3, Coryell County Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell announced three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of the patients, four are from the Copperas Cove area, and one is a prisoner at the Woodman State Jail in Gatesville.
Late Saturday night, Copperas Cove Emergency Management Coordinator Gary Young announced another Cove resident had the virus, bringing the total to six.
Of the six patients in Coryell County, four of them are women, and two of them are men.
