Some of the highlights from the past week include the first phase of reopening of Texas.
Stimulus payments
Those who did not file income tax returns must their enter payment information by Tuesday on the Internal Revenue Service website.
Non-filers are not required to file for 2018 or 2019 taxes if their income is less than $12,200, they are married and the combined income is less than $24,400 or if they have no income.
Non-filers must enter payment information if they have qualifying children under age 17 and they receive Social Security or Veterans Administration benefits.
Source: Internal Revenue Service (www.irs.gov)
Latest from Gov. Abbott
Texas recently began to reopen at the direction of Gov. Greg Abbott.
Phase one of the reopening plan was announced April 27 and began May 1.
Restaurants, retailers, movie theaters and malls were able to reopen at 25% capacity as long as they follow social distancing guidelines.
Bars, barbershops, hair salons and gyms remain closed.
Abbott urged residents to keep wearing masks but determined that cities cannot punish people for not wearing masks.
Source: The Associated Press and wire services
Latest from Bell County officials
Bell County Judge David Blackburn and four health officials, at their weekly news conference Thursday, urged residents to continue to wear masks.
Masks are another layer of protection, according to Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, Bell County Public Health District director.
“If people who are well wear a mask, they’re offering some protection to themselves. If people who are sick and may not know they are sick are wearing a mask, they offer protection to others from themselves,” she said.
Dr. Robert Greenberg, Baylor Scott & White-Central Texas Division’s chief medical officer of medical services, agreed masks are important but said wearing a mask is not a substitute for personal hygiene, Greenberg said.
Source: FME News Service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.