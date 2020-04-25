Some of the highlights from the past week include passage of the fourth coronavirus relief bill and retail-to-go.
Stimulus Bill
President Donald Trump signed the fourth coronavirus relief bill on April 24.
The newest bill totals $484 billion, primarily for employers and hospitals.
Most of the money will go to small businesses with the Paycheck Protection Program to keep workers on payroll.
The bill includes $100 billion that will go for hospitals and a nationwide testing program; $60 billion will go to small banks and $60 billion will go to small-business loans.
Source: The Associated Press
Latest from Gov. Abbott
Texas recently began to reopen at the direction of Gov. Greg Abbott.
On April 22, he said that “massive” amounts of businesses would reopen soon.
Beginning April 24, retail businesses were able resume business operations with “retail-to-go” operations.
Abbott also said restaurant dining operations may resume soon.
On April 17, Abbott ordered that all schools must remain closed through the remainder of the academic year.
Source: The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.