Some of the highlights from the past week include the Texas governor’s trip to the White House, reopening of more businesses in Texas and national unemployment rates.
National news
President Donald Trump invited Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to the White House earlier in the week. Trump praised Abbott for his loosening of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The president’s approach to reopening is “hands-off,” leaving it up to governors. Trump said the country can’t stay locked down for years.
Unemployment reached Depression-era levels at 14.7%. The unemployment rate could actually be as high as 23.6%. Around 20.5 million jobs were lost in April, the worst monthly loss ever.
Source: The Associated Press
Latest from Gov. Abbott
Texas recently began to reopen despite not meeting federal recommendations for reopening. Federal recommendations included waiting until there is a two-week sustained decline in newly reported cases.
Source: The Associated Press and other wire services
Local News
A Belton Pizza Hut employee tested positive for the coronavirus. The Bell County Public Health District is working on contacting all customers who ordered food from the restaurant. The store is temporarily closed to be cleaned and sanitized.
Coryell Health in Gatesville offered testing to salon and barbershop workers. Salons and barbershops were able to reopen May 8 after an announcement from the governor on May 5.
Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce began a campaign to give window stickers to open businesses in Heights. The Together We Are Stronger campaign is a way for the chamber to promote Harker Heights businesses.
Source: FME News Service, Coryell Health and Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce
