Some of the highlights from the past week include the continued loosening of restrictions as Texas slowly reopens, and modified graduations began in the local area.
Statewide News
On May 18, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that youth sports camps could open immediately.
Allowed to resume May 31 are summer camps and professional sports.
Schools can open summer school beginning June 1.
Bars, bingo parlors, bowling centers, skating rinks, rodeos, aquariums and natural caverns were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity May 22.
Restaurants could increase capacity to 50% on May 22.
Zoos can reopen on May 29.
The state is averaging 25,000 coronavirus tests per day.
Source: FME News Service and wire services
Local News
Modified graduation ceremonies began this week. Lampasas graduated 242 students over the course of Tuesday through Friday.
Gatesville showcased its graduating seniors with a virtual ceremony that was aired at the Last Drive-in Picture Show on Thursday.
Gyms/fitness centers and office-based employers were allowed to reopen May 18 at 25% capacity.
The Killeen driver’s license office can reopen May 29. Service will be by appointment only.
Source: Texas Department of Public Safety and Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.