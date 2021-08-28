Seven Killeen Independent School District campuses do not have active COVID-19 cases, according to the district’s online dashboard.
The district’s online dashboard went live for the first time this school year on Thursday, and was recently updated with new COVID-19 data.
Killeen ISD recorded 194 active cases of coronavirus among students and staff on Saturday — a slight decrease of three cases since Friday.
Saturday’s COVID case count equates to about 0.4% of the district’s total population — the district has over 43,000 students and 6,800 employees.
Forty-four out of KISD’s 51 school campuses have active COVID-19 cases. To see individual campus data, view the district’s online COVID-19 tracker here: killeenisd.org/dashboard.
The dashboard includes data KISD has collected since school started Aug. 16.
Between March 2020 to June 1 of this year, KISD recorded more than 1,800 cases of COVID-19. The district’s newly redesigned COVID-19 dashboard no longer includes the running total of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started in 2020.
The majority of KISD’s reported COVID-19 cases are among elementary school students, according to the dashboard. At the elementary level, 81 students and 26 employees have reported positive COVID-19 cases.
Killeen High School has 24 cases as of Saturday, the highest of any school in the district, according to the dashboard.
Pershing Park Elementary has 13 cases, the highest of any elementary school in the district.
View the dashboard here: https://www.killeenisd.org/dashboard.
Cases by campus are:
Elementary
- Alice Douse Elementary — 5
- Brookhaven Elementary — 2
- Cedar Valley Elementary — 1
- Clarke Elementary — 1
- Clear Creek Elementary — 2
- Clifton Park Elementary — 6
- Fowler Elementary — 2
- Harker Heights Elementary — 1
- Hay Branch Elementary — 0
- Haynes Elementary — 2
- Iduma Elementary — 3
- Ira Cross Elementary — 5
- Killeen Elementary — 4
- Maude Moore Wood Elementary — 1
- Maxdale Elementary — 0
- Meadows Elementary — 2
- Montague Village Elementary — 8
- Mountain View Elementary — 3
- Nolanville Elementary — 1
- Oveta Culp Elementary — 0
- Pat Carney Elementary — 0
- Peebles Elementary — 0
- Pershing Park Elementary — 13
- Reeces Creek Elementary — 1
- Richard E. Cavazos Elementary — 7
- Saegert Elementary — 8
- Skipcha Elementary — 8
- Timber Ridge Elementary — 11
- Trimmier Elementary — 2
- Venable Village Elementary — 2
- Willow Springs Elementary — 6
Middle Schools
- Audie Murphy Middle School — 3
- Charles Patterson Middle School — 2
- Eastern Hills Middle School — 4
- Gateway Middle School — 1
- Liberty Hill Middle School — 2
- Live Oak Ridge Middle School — 1
- Manor Middle School — 2
- Nolan Middle School — 3
- Palo Alto Middle School — 1
- Rancier Middle School — 0
- Smith Middle School — 4
- Union Grove Middle School — 0
High Schools
- Early College High School — 2
- Ellison High School — 5
- Gateway High School — 1
- Harker Heights High School — 15
- Killeen High School — 24
- KISD Career Center — 1
- Pathways High School — 1
- Shoemaker High School — 12
- Non-Campus Departments — 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.