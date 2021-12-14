The Bell County Public Health District announced the appointment of a new director Tuesday morning.
Amy J. Yeager, district officials said in a news release, will assume the duties of director on Feb. 14, 2022.
“For 21 years, she has been the Director of Community Health at the Madison County Health Department (MCHD) in the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis,” the news release said Tuesday. “Ms. Yeager also worked at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis and Chestnut Health Systems, a substance abuse and mental health agency.”
Yeager has a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies with a dual concentration in children/adolescents and families and a minor in Health Education with a dual concentration in substance abuse and sexuality from Pennsylvania State University, district officials said. She also has a Master of Public Health (MPH) with a concentration in Behavioral Science and Health Education and an emphasis area in Communication from Saint Louis University School of Public Health, according to the news release.
“Amy brings with her a vast array of education and experience in public health at the local and state level and has a desire to be involved with national organizations and initiatives,” Michael Blomquist, Chairman of the Bell County Health District Board said in a news release. “We look forward to working with her for the health and well-being for all Bell County residents.”
Yeager will take over the district during a historic time in Bell County as the department continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nikki Morrow has served as the interim director since May when former director Amanda Robison-Chadwell announced she was stepping down from the position.
As of Tuesday, 750 COVID-19 deaths and 34,750 positive cases of the virus have been reported in Bell County.
