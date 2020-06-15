A fourth resident of Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation, the Temple long-term care facility where at least 31 people have tested positive for COVID-19, died from the virus, according to Bell County’s top public health official.
This marks the seventh coronavirus-related death in Bell County, said Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director. The person who died was a Temple woman in her 70s. Robison-Chadwell did not disclose the woman’s race or ethnicity.
“On June 1, the Bell County Public Health District was notified that the woman was transferred from Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center,” Robison-Chadwell said in a statement. “The individual died on Sunday, June 14, and the death was reported to the Health District today,” she said Monday.
The county’s six other deaths include a Temple woman in her 60s, whose race was listed as other; a Temple white woman in her 70s; a Temple Latina in her 90s; a Killeen man in his 50s, whose race was not reported; a Temple white man in his 60s; and a Temple white woman in her 80s.
As the health district detailed the county’s most recent death, it confirmed that 44 people contracted the coronavirus since Friday. At least 598 cases have been reported in Bell County.
The health district identified 17 new cases on Monday; three on Sunday; and nine on Saturday.
The remaining 15 cases were confirmed Friday. That increased Friday’s tally to 41 — making it the highest daily increase recorded in Bell County. That beat out the previous high of 32, which was reported on Thursday.
Although this month is halfway over, more COVID-19 infections have been reported in June than in any other month. So far, 245 people have contracted the contagious virus this month.
Health district figures show 179 cases were reported in May; 121 in April; and 53 in March.
A second test on a Park Place Manor resident who earlier had tested positive came back negative, as did all the tests on residents and staff at the Belton rest home.
Among Bell County’s new COVID-19 cases is an employee of the Harker Heights Chick-fil-A, the fried chicken restaurant said in a statement Monday.
“Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our team members and guests,” Chick-fil-A said in a statement. “Safe service is our top priority and our restaurants continue to follow CDC and local health department guidelines.”
Staff at the restaurant, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Building 2000, started disinfecting and deep cleaning the eatery after learning about the infection, according to Chick-fil-A.
The restaurant did not provide any additional information on the employee, including age or gender.
A new chart was added to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard on Monday.
“The chart shows the daily case totals in bar format overlaid with a line chart showing the seven-day rolling average,” Robison-Chadwell said.
Six additional residents have recovered from the coronavirus. So far, 260 residents have recuperated.
An additional 685 tests have been performed in Bell County. At least 21,377 tests have been administered.
CORYELL, LAMPASAS COUNTIES
Coryell County is reporting 86 total cases of the coronavirus as of Monday. Of the 86 cases, 32 are active and 52 have recovered. Two people have died. The new total is an increase of two cases from Friday’s report.
The numbers decreased last week because the county stopped reporting the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates that have tested positive for the virus.
Copperas Cove in Coryell County reported 44 confirmed cases Monday.
According to Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young, five new cases, all male, have been added since the city’s last report June 8.
One man is in his 60s, one in his 50s, one his 40s, one in his 30s and the fifth is a boy under the age of 10. All five are currently in self-isolation, according to the report.
Lampasas County coronavirus cases have also increased by two, for a total of 12 cases of the virus with two active cases, according to County Judge Randy Hoyer. Lampasas has not reported any deaths due to the coronavirus.
Herald reporters Artie Phillips and Monique Brand contributed to this report.
