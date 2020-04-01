NAACP 46th Freedom Fund Banquet

Zephanasia Lewis, Copperas Cove High School senior received the Blessed Sisters/NAACP Scholarship at the NAACP 46th Freedom Fund Banquet in Killeen on Friday, March 22, 2019.

 File photo

The Killeen NAACP has postponed its annual Freedom Fund/Scholarship Banquet until June because of the extension of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning gatherings of more than 10.

Killeen NAACP President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie said via email that the event has been postponed until June 19. The banquet will still be at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center at 6:15 p.m.

The banquet was originally scheduled for March 20.

