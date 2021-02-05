Vaccine 1

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood. 

 Courtesy Photo

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood has announced a new location for beneficiaries to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Military personnel, retirees and their families can go to the Abrams Physical Fitness Center at Support Avenue and 62nd Street between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to receive a COVID vaccine if they fall into the 1A, 1B or 1C categories.

The categories can be described as follows:

Phase 1A: Front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities

Phase 1B: People 65 and older or people 16 and older with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness, including but not limited to:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Organ transplantation

Obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

Phase 1C: People aged 65 to 74 years old, People aged 16 to 64 years with underlying medical conditions and other essential workers, such as people who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety, and public health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone with questions regarding the vaccine can email usarmy.hood.medcom-crdamc.mbx.pao@mail.mil.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.