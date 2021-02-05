Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood has announced a new location for beneficiaries to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Military personnel, retirees and their families can go to the Abrams Physical Fitness Center at Support Avenue and 62nd Street between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to receive a COVID vaccine if they fall into the 1A, 1B or 1C categories.
The categories can be described as follows:
Phase 1A: Front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities
Phase 1B: People 65 and older or people 16 and older with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness, including but not limited to:
Cancer
Chronic kidney disease
COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
Down Syndrome
Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
Organ transplantation
Obesity
Pregnancy
Sickle cell disease
Type 2 diabetes
Phase 1C: People aged 65 to 74 years old, People aged 16 to 64 years with underlying medical conditions and other essential workers, such as people who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety, and public health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Anyone with questions regarding the vaccine can email usarmy.hood.medcom-crdamc.mbx.pao@mail.mil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.