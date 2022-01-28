A Killeen Independent School District teacher, Alexandra Chandler, and new first-time mother, has died, according to a GoFundMe set up for her family.
Chandler taught fifth-grade for Killeen ISD. On Jan. 6 she left school early because she was feeling ill, according to a GoFundMe set up on behalf of the teacher.
“It devastates me to announce the passing of our dear friend, Alexandra Chandler,” a GoFundMe update said Friday. “To know her was to love her. Please keep the family and Baby Beau in your prayers as they heal through this difficult time. RIP Alex, you will be missed.”
Although being fully vaccinated, Chandler was diagnosed with COVID-19 before she went into labor with her baby boy, according to a summary on the donation website.
Chandler gave birth to her first born, a baby boy named Beau on Jan. 9, after years of fertility struggles, according to the GoFundMe.
After a short hospital stay, Chandler and her son were able to return home on Jan. 12, according to the donation website. However, on Jan. 13 after experiencing shortness of breath, Chandler checked into a local emergency room where she was ultimately diagnosed with both pneumonia and COVID-19. Baby Beau tested positive for COVID-19 but is recovering, according to the fundraiser.
On Jan. 15, the GoFundMe states Chandler was intubated and later experienced a double pneumothorax where both of her lungs collapsed.
An update posted to the website Thursday said Chandler’s health was deteriorating following an infection and asked for continued prayers for her recovery.
Those wishing to donate to her GoFundMe, which has raised more than 14,000, may visit https://bit.ly/3IK7Is0.
As of Friday, KISD has not publicly acknowledged her death.
Sunday, KISD employee Thomas Gordon Brasington Jr., 43, died following his battle with COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.