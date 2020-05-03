The signs are up, inspections are complete, and restaurants can reopen. Everything is in place for a new seafood restaurant to open, something the owner said will happen soon.
Pier 7 Juicy Seafood & Bar currently occupies the building that once housed Hooters, 1501 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen.
Tony Yang, owner of the new restaurant, said he will wait until at least May 18 to open the restaurant, but he has not set an official date yet.
Restaurants were able to reopen to dine-in service at 25% capacity Friday, and more restrictions could be loosened later, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Pier 7 will feature a Louisiana Cajun flavor to its food, Yang said in February.
The Dallas resident said Pier 7 will be his ninth restaurant, and he has been in the restaurant business since 2003.
Pier 7 is one of three seafood restaurants in a quarter-mile stretch of the Interstate 14 frontage road between South W.S. Young Drive and Trimmier Road.
The other two are a new restaurant called Hook & Reel — which has not opened yet and also offers a Louisiana Cajun flavor — and Red Lobster.
(1) comment
Glad to hear it. Red Lobster has gone very much downhill
