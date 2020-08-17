The most recent positive coronavirus case in Copperas Cove was reported on Aug. 11.
There are 26 newly active cases in Copperas Cove that were reported between July 31 and Aug. 11, according to a news release from Gary Young, the emergency management coordinator in Copperas Cove.
There have also been 69 cases that have recovered, according to the news release.
In total, there have been 241 total cases reported in Copperas Cove. Of the total, 119 are active, 119 have recovered and three people have died, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.